(Reuters) -Russian attacks dispersed through different regions of Ukraine killed five people on Monday, officials said.

A missile strike killed three people and injured at least eight in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

An industrial building, seven apartment blocks, as well as medical and educational facilities were damaged, authorities said. They did not disclose the nature of the industrial site.

Authorities reported four guided bombs had hit the town of Bilopillia in northern Sumy region, killing a woman and injuring three other people.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, said the attack targeted the centre of the town of 15,000 and rescue efforts went on into the evening. Shops and a city council building were damaged, the regional administration said.

The governor of central Poltava region said a Russian attack killed one person, injured 10 and damaged several dwellings. The governor did not say in which locality the attack took place.

In Zaporizhzhia, on the Ukrainian government-held side of the front line in the south, images released by prosecutors showed a passenger car buried under rubble and concrete and iron pillars that had collapsed.

Last Friday, another industrial site in the city was also targeted by a Russian missile strike, which damaged residential buildings and killed four people.

Russian troops control the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, further along the Dnipro River to the southwest of the city, and have accused Ukraine of attacking the plant with drone strikes since last week.

Kyiv said it has nothing to do with incidents at the power station reported by Russia, describing them as "armed provocations".

