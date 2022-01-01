Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Five killed in protests against military rule in Sudan, doctors say

01/01/2022 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protesters take part in a rally against military rule following last month's coup in Khartoum

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Five people were killed during a crackdown by Sudanese security forces on nationwide protests against military rule on Dec. 30, a doctors' committee said on Friday.

Security forces had fired tear gas and stun grenades as protesters marched through Khartoum and the neighbouring cities of Omdurman and Bahri towards the presidential palace on Thursday, Reuters witnesses said.

Police said in a statement that four people were killed in Omdurman, and 297 demonstrators and 49 police were wounded nationwide in the protests, which involved tens of thousands of people.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which is aligned with the protest movement, said a fifth person was killed after being hit in the chest by a tear gas canister fired by security forces during the protests on Thursday. It did not say where.

Al Hadath TV quoted an adviser to military leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan as saying the military would not allow anyone to pull the country into chaos and that continued protests were a "physical, psychological, and mental drain on the country" and "would not achieve a political solution".

Thursday's protests marked the 11th round of major demonstrations since an Oct. 25 coup that saw Abdallah Hamdok removed and then reinstated as prime minister. The demonstrators have demanded that the military play no role in government during a transition to free elections.

The Forces of Freedom and Change coalition said that security forces "used excessive repression" on Thursday and called on "regional and international communities and human rights organizations to condemn the coup".

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter that he was troubled by reports of lethal force and the United States "stands with the people of Sudan, as they demand freedom, peace, and justice".

The U.N. Special Representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, said that he was "deeply disturbed" by the deaths.

INTERNET SHUTDOWN

Security forces confronted the protesters about 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) from the palace in the centre of the capital, a Reuters witness said.

The Khartoum State Ministry of Health said in a statement that security forces in Omdurman had prevented ambulances from carrying the wounded to nearby hospitals, adding that the "scale of repression exceeded expectations".

Sudan's Sovereign Council denounced in a statement on Friday the violence that accompanied Thursday's protests.

The council said that it ordered authorities to take all legal and military procedures necessary to avoid a recurrence of such events "so that nobody will go unpunished".

The council this week reinstated powers of arrests, detentions and seizures to the intelligence service. The intelligence service justified the decision by saying that the political situation could turn "catastrophic".

Internet and mobile services were apparently disrupted in Khartoum on Thursday.

Reuters witnesses were unable to make or receive domestic and international calls and a source at a telecoms company said an order to shut down internet services had come from the state-owned Sudan National Telecommunications Corporation.

Some people managed to post images on social media showing protests in several other cities, including Port Sudan, Zalenjei, and Kassala.

"I come for the martyred. I'm not going to be tired because some people gave their lives for this. Being tired is nothing compared to that," said a nurse in Bahri on Thursday, who said she has attended all 11 protests and gave her name as Jihad.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Khalid Abdelaziz; additional reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Writing by Sarah El Safty, Yasmin Hussein and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alex Richardson and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Nafisa Eltahir and Khalid Abdelaziz


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29aPakistan annual inflation rose to 12.3% in December
RE
03:27aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Rs 1,29,780 crore gross GST Revenue collection for December 2021
PU
03:24aUganda's Museveni says schools, bars to reopen in Jan after COVID closures in place since March 2020
RE
03:17aFive killed in protests against military rule in Sudan, doctors say
RE
03:12aGuinea junta allows ex-president Conde to leave country for medical check
RE
03:09aSouth Africa's anti-apartheid veteran Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral
RE
02:59aIndonesia to evaluate coal export ban after january 5 - energy ministry statement
RE
02:57aIndonesia bans coal exports in january to ensure supply for power plants - energy ministry statement
RE
02:39aTurkey jacks up electricity, gas prices for New Year
RE
02:37aJapan PM pledges 2022 will be year of "summit diplomacy" in New Year address
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
2Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in ..
3U.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of t..
4Japan to help build Bill Gates' high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming -Y..
5China ends 2021 with worst COVID week since taming original epidemic

HOT NEWS