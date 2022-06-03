Log in
Five men wanted after gang rape of Indian teen - police

06/03/2022 | 09:13am EDT
BHUBANESWAR, India (Reuters) - Indian police said on Friday they were seeking the arrest of five men in connection with the gang rape of an underage teenager in the southern city of Hyderabad.

In December 2012, the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in Delhi caused nationwide outrage and led to a tough new anti-rape law.

But India remains one of the world's most dangerous places for women, with a rape occurring every 15 minutes, federal data show.

In the Hyderabad case, the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has accused the men of assaulting her in a car after they had attended a party at a bar on May 28, according to a police report of the incident seen by Reuters.

"We are in the process of zeroing in on the alleged accused," deputy police commissioner Joel Davis told Reuters. "So far nobody has been apprehended".

(Reporting by Jatindra Dash,; Writing by Alasdair Pal, Editing by Angus MacSwan)


