Five metrics bond investors are watching as COVID fears return

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - A wild week in Treasuries has
investors parsing the cross-currents that may sway prices for
U.S. government bonds in coming weeks, including the Federal
Reserve, economic data and investor positioning.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury, which
moves inversely to bond prices, recently stood at 1.28% on
Friday, after falling as low as 1.128% earlier in the week,
nearly 65 basis points below its 2021 high on worries over
slowing growth and spreading COVID-19 infections.
Flows into the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF hit
around $1.2 billion in the week ending July 21, their highest in
a year according to Lipper, illustrating the demand for U.S.
government bonds.
One of the key questions now hanging over markets is whether
Treasury yields will continue moving toward 1% - revisiting the
levels they touched during the pandemic - or rebound toward 2%,
a level many participants expected to see by year-end.
Here are some indicators investors are watching to determine
the course of the Treasury market.
TAPERING TALK
The Federal Reserve surprised many market participants with
a hawkish shift at its June policy meeting, with its so-called
dot-plot showing some officials moving up expectations of their
first rate hikes to 2023.
With the Fed’s policy meeting concluding on July 28 and the
central bank’s annual symposium at Jackson Hole scheduled for
late August, investors will be watching for signs that officials
are backpedaling on assurances that the current bout of
inflation is transitory, a message that could rattle markets.
Investors will also be looking for signals on whether
officials believe the Delta variant of COVID-19 may pressure
growth, potentially delaying the unwinding of the Fed’s
easy-money policies and depressing yields.
YIELD SPREADS
While Treasury yields have slid, the spread between
Treasuries and high-yield bonds has remained steady. That
suggests that some investors remain bullish on the economy
overall, while short-term factors such as positioning and supply
are driving the rally in Treasuries, said Jonathan Golub, chief
U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse, in a report.
SHORT INTEREST
Leveraged funds - including hedge funds - have piled into
bearish bets on U.S. Treasuries as part of the so-called
reflation trade, which saw investors position for lower yields
and buy shares of companies that could benefit from a powerful
rebound in growth.
While net speculative bets on 10-year Treasury futures
flipped into bullish territory last week, those on other
maturities, including 30-years, remained bearish, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed last week.
A reversal in that positioning could fuel Treasury gains and
drag yields lower.
ECONOMIC DATA
While the economy continues to rebound from last year’s
swoon, worries that the pace of growth is slowing contributed to
the rally in Treasuries earlier this week.
Citigroup’s U.S. Economic Surprise Index, which measures the
degree to which the data is beating or missing economists’
forecasts, stands at 11.6, compared with its record high of
270.8 touched in 2020.
Praveen Koropaty, U.S. interest rate strategist at Goldman
Sachs, believes the Fed will want to see the employment reports
from July, August and September before committing to an
unwinding of its easy money policies.
At some point in November or December, “the Fed will
announce a taper and I don't think the market will freak out as
it will be well telegraphed,” he said.
BREAKEVEN INFLATION RATES
Breakeven rates - the spread in the yield between a Treasury
note and a Treasury Inflation Protected Security of the same
duration - are narrowing, a sign that investors are showing more
faith in the Federal Reserve's estimate that high inflation will
be transitory, wrote Craig Johnson, chief market technician at
Piper Sandler.
"The rout in commodity markets and pullback in reflation
momentum is giving the Fed’s forecast additional credibility,"
he said.
(Reporting by David Randall and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Additional
reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Sujata Rao
Editing by Mark Potter
)