STORY: :: Standout moments from the RNC

:: July 18, 2024

:: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

:: Donald Trump accepts the Republican presidential

nomination with a 92-minute speech

:: the longest convention speech in history

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

:: Trump spoke for some 14 minutes about

his close call with a would-be assassin's bullet

TRUMP: "I'm not supposed to be here tonight. Not supposed to be here."

CROWD: "Yes you are!"

:: Senator J.D. Vance formally accepts

the Republican Vice Presidential nomination

"Mr. President, I will never take for granted the trust you have put in me."

:: July 17, 2024

:: Trump-style ear bandages emerge as

a new trend among delegates

:: July 18, 2024

:: Melania Trump, rarely seen on the campaign

trail, appears on stage

:: Hulk Hogan rips open his

shirt to a roaring crowd

"Enough was enough. And I said, let Trump-a-mania run wild brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again!"