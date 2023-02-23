Five things to know about Australia's planned Indigenous referendum

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Australia's government plans to hold
a referendum between August and December this year on
recognising the nation's Indigenous people in its constitution.
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who
represent about 3.2% of Australia's population, are currently
not mentioned in the constitution.
Here are five things to know about the referendum:
PROPOSED CHANGES TO THE CONSTITUTION
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has proposed adding these
three sentences to the constitution:
* There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and
Torres Strait Islander Voice.
* The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make
representations to Parliament and the Executive Government on
matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander
Peoples.
* The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have
power to make laws with respect to the composition, functions,
powers and procedures of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait
Islander Voice.
WHAT IS THE PROPOSED REFERENDUM QUESTION?
Albanese has said the referendum question to be put to
Australians should be as simple and clear as: "Do you support an
alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal
and Torres Strait Islander Voice?"
The question has not been finalised and more clarity on this
is expected in the coming months.
HOW DOES THE REFERENDUM WORK?
The government will introduce a bill in parliament in March
outlining the proposed changes to the constitution.
This will be scrutinised by a parliamentary committee.
Once approved in parliament, it will be sent to the Governor
General, the local representative of the British monarch, who
issues a writ for a referendum.
HOW MANY VOTES ARE NEEDED?
To change the constitution, the government must secure what
is known as a double majority in the referendum.
That means more than 50% voters must vote in favour
nationally, plus a majority of voters in a majority of the
states must back the change.
Votes of people living in the Australian Capital Territory
(ACT), the Northern Territory regions, and any of Australia's
external territories, count towards the national majority only.
Poll turnout will be high as voting is compulsory.
HOW HAVE PAST REFERENDUMS FARED?
There have been 44 proposals for constitutional change in 19
referendums, and only 8 of these proposals have been approved.
In the last referendum in 1999, Australians voted against
changing the constitution to establish the Commonwealth of
Australia as a republic with the British monarch and
Governor-General being replaced by a President appointed by a
two-thirds majority of members of parliament.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)