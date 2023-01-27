Five things to know about Jeff Zients

STORY: 5 things you should know about Jeff Zients
1.
He takes the helm as the government rolls out
trillions in spending related to Biden-backed bills
and as the president gears up to run for a second term
2.
He has a business management background
and a reputation for problem-solving
He's spent much of his career in the private sector rather than politics
and is a millionaire many times over
3.
Zients was the Biden administration's first COVID-19 response coordinator
credited with rolling out a massive nationwide vaccination program
But the administration was also criticized for not acting early enough
4.
He's held fiscal policy and strategy roles in both
President Barack Obama's and Biden's administrations
He also served as co-chair for Biden's
transition process after his 2020 election
5.
As chief of staff, he'll take on one of the
most important roles at the White House
He'll run daily operations, oversee the
implementation of the president's policies
and serve as a liaison for cabinet members