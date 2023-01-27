Advanced search
Five things to know about Jeff Zients

01/27/2023 | 09:50am EST
Zients is President Joe Biden's second White House chief of staff

STORY: 5 things you should know about Jeff Zients

1.

He takes the helm as the government rolls out

trillions in spending related to Biden-backed bills

and as the president gears up to run for a second term

2.

He has a business management background

and a reputation for problem-solving

He's spent much of his career in the private sector rather than politics

and is a millionaire many times over

3.

Zients was the Biden administration's first COVID-19 response coordinator

credited with rolling out a massive nationwide vaccination program

But the administration was also criticized for not acting early enough

4.

He's held fiscal policy and strategy roles in both

President Barack Obama's and Biden's administrations

He also served as co-chair for Biden's

transition process after his 2020 election

5.

As chief of staff, he'll take on one of the

most important roles at the White House

He'll run daily operations, oversee the

implementation of the president's policies

and serve as a liaison for cabinet members


© Reuters 2023
