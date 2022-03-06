Five wounded after Russian forces fire at anti-occupation protest in Ukraine, says agency

March 6 (Reuters) - Russian forces opened fire at a protest
against their occupation of the southern Ukrainian city of Nova
Kakhovka on Sunday, wounding five people, Ukrainian news agency
Interfax Ukraine said, citing eyewitnesses.
Around 2,000 people had taken to the streets of Nova
Kakhovka to show their opposition to the invasion by waving
Ukrainian flags and calling on Russian forces to leave, the
agency reported. Similar protests were staged in other occupied
areas, it said.
(Reporting by Max Hunder
Writing by Alessandra Prentice
Editing by Catherine Evans)