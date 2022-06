The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said the child was the 101st person, and the 16th minor, to be killed by security forces since a military coup in October.

Military leaders have said the killings would be investigated.

Protests have flared on a daily basis in Khartoum for more than a week since the killing of two protesters in Kalakla in late May.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray; writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Leslie Adler)