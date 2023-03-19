The dead - four males and a female - ranged in age from 8 to 17 and included a 16-year-old boy who was believed to be driving when the crash occurred at about 12:20 a.m. on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County, according to police.
The lone survivor, a 9-year-old boy who apparently was riding in the car's hatchback-cargo compartment, escaped from the rear of the automobile and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, and the full circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, the Westchester County Police Department said in a statement.
The deceased were all from the state of Connecticut, according to police.
The New York Times reported that all six of the youths were residents of Derby, Connecticut, a working-class town west of New Haven.
According to the Times, the section of the Hutchinson River Parkway near the exit where Sunday's accident occurred was ranked by a 2015 local news investigation as one of New York's most dangerous stretches of roadway.
