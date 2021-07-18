Log in
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

07/18/2021 | 03:31am EDT
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction 
18-Jul-2021 / 10:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1.            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                    Luncor Overseas S.A. 
2.            Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                         Notification concerns a PCA with Artem 
                                                                      Khachatryan (member of the Board) 
                                                                      Amendment to prior notifications 
                                                                      Previous notification (reference 00162504) was 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment 
                                                                      erroneously filed on behalf of LF Group DMCC (PCA 
                                                                      with Sergey Lomakin) instead of Luncor Overseas 
                                                                      S.A. (PCA with Artem Khachatryan) 
3.            Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                    Fix Price Group Ltd 
b)            LEI                                                     549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
4.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of        Global Depositary Receipts 
              instrument 
 
a) 
 
              Identification code 
                                                                      ISIN: US33835G2057 
                                                                      Acquisition 
 
b)            Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                                      Price                    Volume 
                                                                      685.00                   291000 
                                                                      680.00                   294000 
 
 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
              Aggregated information 
                                                                      399254995.93 
 
d) 
              Aggregated volume                                       585000 
              Price                                                   682.487 
e)            Date of the transaction                                 2021-05-13 
                                                                      Moscow Exchange 
f)            Place of the transaction 
 
g)            Currency                                                RUB - Russian Ruble ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          FIXP 
LEI Code:      549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.:  117850 
EQS News ID:   1219736 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219736&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

