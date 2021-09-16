Log in
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

09/16/2021 | 05:40am EDT
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

16-Sep-2021 / 12:39 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dmitry Kirsanov

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director and CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group Ltd

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1)

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

567.70

26405

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

14990118.50

Aggregated volume

26405

Price

567.70

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-09-14

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble

 
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 122331
EQS News ID: 1233919

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
