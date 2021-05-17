Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction
17-May-2021 / 13:21 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name LF Group DMCC
2. Reason for the notification
Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey
a) Position/status Lomakin (Chairman of the Board)
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name Fix Price Group Ltd
549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
I.
Global Depositary Receipts
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
a)
Identification code ISIN: US33835G2057
Acquisition
b) Nature of the transaction
Price Volume
685.00 291000
680.00 294000
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Aggregated information
399254995.93
d)
Aggregated volume 585000
Price 682.487
e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-13
Moscow Exchange
f) Place of the transaction
g) Currency RUB - Russian Ruble -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 105546
EQS News ID: 1197302
End of Announcement EQS News Service
