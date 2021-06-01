Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
LF Group DMCC
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey Lomakin (Chairman of the Board)
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fix Price Group Ltd
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|
4.
I.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Global Depositary Receipts
ISIN: US33835G2057
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
622.00
|
10802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
6718844.00
|
Aggregated volume
|
10802
|
Price
|
622.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-05-31
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow Exchange
|
g)
|
Currency
|
RUB - Russian Ruble