Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

06/01/2021 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction 
01-Jun-2021 / 17:33 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1.            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                        LF Group DMCC 
2.            Reason for the notification 
                                                                          Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey 
a)            Position/status                                             Lomakin (Chairman of the Board) 
 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                              Initial Notification 
3.            Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                        Fix Price Group Ltd 
                                                                          549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)            LEI 
 
4.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 I. 
                                                                          Global Depositary Receipts 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
              Identification code                                         ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                                                          Acquisition 
 
b)            Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                                          Price                  Volume 
                                                                          622.00                 10802 
 
 
 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
              Aggregated information 
                                                                          6718844.00 
 
d) 
              Aggregated volume                                           10802 
              Price                                                       622.00 
e)            Date of the transaction                                     2021-05-31 
                                                                          Moscow Exchange 
f)            Place of the transaction 
 
g)            Currency                                                    RUB - Russian Ruble ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          FIXP 
LEI Code:      549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.:  108688 
EQS News ID:   1203267 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 10:34 ET (14:34 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD. 4.17% 8.49 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LF CORP. 4.22% 21000 End-of-day quote.42.86%
Latest news "Companies"
10:44abeqom Expands Reach into Asia Pacific with Leading Global Investment Services Provider
BU
10:43aNORSK HYDRO  : Hydro completes sale of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
PU
10:43aMAURITANIA ECONOMIC UPDATE : Why it is Essential to Enable Women to Participate Fully in Economic Activity?
PU
10:43aGENDER EQUALITY : A Necessary Condition for Promoting Inclusive Growth in Mauritania
PU
10:43aAUDACY  : and Radio America Reach Multi-platform Deal to Expand Dana Loesch's Award-winning Radio Show
PU
10:43aBANCO SANTANDER S A  : Santander Bank Polska joined Diversity IN Check, an initiative bringing together the most inclusive and diverse companies
PU
10:41aPress Release | June 01, 2021 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers The U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.
PU
10:41aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN  : Annual General Meeting votes in favour of all items on the agenda with a large majority
PU
10:41aBASF  : concludes sale of site in Kankakee, Illinois, to One Rock Capital Partners
PU
10:41aWILMINGTON  : invests in Digital Classroom tech to provide leading-edge virtualised training
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2World stocks hit another record, oil up in big data week
3Daimler to pay Nokia patent fees, ending German legal spat
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
5Tesla's vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says

HOT NEWS