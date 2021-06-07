Log in
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

06/07/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

07-Jun-2021 / 23:53 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

LF Group DMCC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey Lomakin (Chairman of the Board)

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group Ltd

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

 

4.

 I.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Global Depositary Receipts

 

 

ISIN: US33835G2057

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

628.97

34567

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

21741601.01

Aggregated volume

34567

Price

628.97

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-06-04

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

 

g)

Currency

RUB - Russian Ruble

 
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 109800
EQS News ID: 1205204

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205204&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
HOT NEWS