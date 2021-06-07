Log in
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction

06/07/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group Ltd. : Notification of PDMR transaction 
07-Jun-2021 / 23:53 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1.            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                        LF Group DMCC 
2.            Reason for the notification 
                                                                          Notification concerns a PCA with Sergey 
a)            Position/status                                             Lomakin (Chairman of the Board) 
 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                              Initial Notification 
3.            Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                        Fix Price Group Ltd 
                                                                          549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
b)            LEI 
 
4.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 I. 
                                                                          Global Depositary Receipts 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
              Identification code                                         ISIN: US33835G2057 
 
                                                                          Acquisition 
 
b)            Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                                          Price                  Volume 
                                                                          628.97                 34567 
 
 
 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
              Aggregated information 
                                                                          21741601.01 
 
d) 
              Aggregated volume                                           34567 
              Price                                                       628.97 
e)            Date of the transaction                                     2021-06-04 
                                                                          Moscow Exchange 
f)            Place of the transaction 
 
g)            Currency                                                    RUB - Russian Ruble ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          FIXP 
LEI Code:      549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.:  109800 
EQS News ID:   1205204 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205204&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2021 16:54 ET (20:54 GMT)

