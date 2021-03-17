Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fix Price Group Ltd. : PDMR Shareholding

03/17/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price Group Ltd. : PDMR Shareholding

17-March-2021 / 10:40 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Luncor Overseas S.A.

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Notification concerns a PCA with Artem Khachatryan (member of the Board)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fix Price Group Ltd

b)

LEI

549300EXJV1RPGZNH608

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Global Depositary Receipts

Identification code

ISIN: US33835G2057

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

RUB 705.74

140,000

RUB 709.00

140,000

RUB 710.00

140,000

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

420,000

Price

RUB 297,463,113.08

e)

Date of the transaction

15 March 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

 

 
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 95681
EQS News ID: 1176171

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176171&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:52aRWE AG(NEU)  : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:51aOil bears and bulls grapple as market puzzles over pandemic exit
RE
03:51aChina 'getting close' to southbound Bond Connect
RE
03:51aBIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES  : develops the next generation of rehabilitative gloves
AQ
03:50aSSP  : Travel food group SSP launches rights issue after 14,000 job cuts
RE
03:49aJapan's c.bank, regulator to boost cooperation on lender exams
RE
03:49aENTRA  : Allocation of shares to PDMR's under the Long-Term Incentive Program
AQ
03:48aMIZUHO FINANCIAL  : Japan financial regulators to probe Mizuho over bank system failures
AQ
03:48aENTRA  : Allocation of shares to PDMR's under the Long-Term Incentive Program
AQ
03:48aPRESS RELEASE  : Armacell Financial Highlights 2020
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Back to the '70s as Fed fuels boom and hopes for no Burns marks
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : China's BYD hires engineers for Europe EV battery plant
4BMW AG : BMW : sees significant profit growth in 2021
5PALM OIL : Malaysia maintains April crude palm oil export duty at 8%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ