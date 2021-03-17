|
Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP)
Fix Price Group Ltd. : PDMR Shareholding
17-March-2021 / 10:40 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Luncor Overseas S.A.
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Notification concerns a PCA with Artem Khachatryan (member of the Board)
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Fix Price Group Ltd
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Global Depositary Receipts
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: US33835G2057
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
RUB 705.74
|
140,000
|
RUB 709.00
|
140,000
|
RUB 710.00
|
140,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregated volume
|
420,000
|
Price
|
RUB 297,463,113.08
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
15 March 2021
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow Exchange