**NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.**

5 March 2021

Fix Price Group Ltd

Stabilisation Notice

Fix Price Group Ltd hereby gives notice that the entity undertaking stabilisation (the "Stabilising Manager") named below may stabilise the offering (the "Offering") of the following securities in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, in each case as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Stabilisation transactions aim at supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period. Stabilisation may not necessarily occur and it may cease at any time.



The securities:

Issuer:

Fix Price Group Ltd Securities

Global Depositary Receipts each representing one share ("GDRs") (ISINs: US33835G1067 (for the Rule 144A GDRs) and US33835G2057 (for the Regulation S GDRs))

Offering size:

178,372,354 GDRs (excluding the over-allotment option) Description: Initial Public Offering of GDRs

Offer price:

US$ 9.75 per GDR (the "Offer Price") Stabilisation:

Stabilising manager (and central point within the meaning of Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052):

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 4QA, United Kingdom (" Stabilising Manager ")

Contact: Marco Guarino

Telephone number: +44 (0)20 7425-7057

Beginning of the stabilisation period:

5 March 2021 (approximately 08.00 a.m. (London time)) Stabilisation period to end no later than:

5 April 2021 (close of business) Trading venue where stabilisation may be undertaken:

London Stock Exchange Maximum size and conditions of use of Over-allotment option:

The Stabilising Manager may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law, up to the maximum size of 26,755,852 GDRs (the "Over-allotment GDRs") Over-allotment option:

Terms: For the purposes of allowing the Stabilising Manager to cover short positions resulting from any over-allotments and/or from sales of GDRs effected by them during the stabilisation period, the Stabilising Manager has been granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-allotment Option"), pursuant to which the Stabilising Manager may purchase or procure purchasers for additional GDRs at the Offer Price. The Over-allotment Option will be exercisable in whole or in part, upon notice by the Stabilising Manager, at any time on or before the 30th calendar day after the commencement of conditional dealings of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange. Any Over-allotment GDRs made available pursuant to the Over-allotment Option will be purchased on the same terms and conditions as the GDRs being sold in the Offering.

Number of shares covered by Over-allotment Option



Up to 26,755,852 GDRs Duration: The Over-allotment Option may be exercised in full or in part at any time during the stabilisation period.