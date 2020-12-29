Log in
Fjord Line : Brian Thorsted Hansen taking over as CEO of Fjord Line

12/29/2020 | 03:13am EST
Thorsted Hansen has extensive business experience and has for the past 14 years worked at the Danish shipping and logistics company DFDS, formerly serving as Vice President and Head of Business Unit Group Passenger.

- We're delighted to welcome Brian Thorsted Hansen as our new CEO. Fjord Line was well positioned before the corona crisis, and we're confident that Brian, with his comprehensive experience, will ensure that our position maintains strong when the crisis is over, says Chairman of the Board, Peter Frølich.

Thorsted Hansen will have his first day at Fjord Line's head office in Egersund on Monday the 18th of January, replacing interim CEO, Arne Roland.

- I have followed Fjord Line with great respect and admiration for many years. Fjord Line has a market-leading position in green and sustainable solutions and customer experiences, and I am very excited to get started. My first objective will be to get to know employees, partners, and clients and gain their valuable insights in order to be even better equipped for future success, says Brian Thorsted Hansen.

Arne Roland has served as interim CEO since October. He will continue to be available for both the company and the new CEO for a period after his departure, securing a smooth transition.

- I would like to offer our greatest appreciation for Arne Roland's work while leading Fjord Line through this demanding period. We cannot fully put Arne and the rest of the organization's tireless efforts into words, says Chairman of the Board, Peter Frølich.

Press contact

Brian Thorsted Hansen

Telefon: +45 20 35 13 39

Peter Frølich

Telefon: +47 913 15 908

Disclaimer

Fjord Line AS published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
