Fjord Line : Changes in Fjord Line

10/13/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

The board of the company has also started the process of finding a new CEO for Fjord Line. Until a new manager is in place, Arne Roland will act as CEO. Roland has extensive management experience, including from the Aker system and CHC Helicopter Service.

- New times require new leadership forces. The pandemic has had dramatic consequences for the entire tourism industry. As good leaders and owners, we must not only deal with the crisis, we must also work to emerge stronger from it. This means that we must equip Fjord Line to be at the forefront when it comes to green and sustainable solutions at sea, and we must take part in the digitalisation and automation of the industry. We also constantly meet new expectations from travelers and authorities that we must meet proactively. The board and the owners of Fjord Line will do what it takes to support the company through this demanding time, says Frølich.

Arne Roland takes over for Rickard Ternblom, who has led Fjord Line since 2015.

- Rickard Ternblom has agreed with the board to resign as CEO of Fjord Line. Fjord Line has had a great development during the period Rickard has led the company, and 2019 was the best year in the company's history. I want to thank Rickard for the commitment and for the effort he has put in, and I wish him the best in his further career, says Frølich.

- It has been a privilege to be part in the development of Fjord Line, and especially to collaborate with employees who go to work every day with drive, responsibility, respect and commitment. We part as friends and I wish the company all the best in the years to come, says Ternblom.

Disclaimer

Fjord Line AS published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 19:04:01 UTC

