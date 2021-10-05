Flair Airlines Delivers Early Holiday Gift for Travellers with Low Fares and Nonstop Service Between Toronto and Palm Springs

Flair becomes the only airline to offer nonstop YYZ-PSP service this holiday season

Edmonton, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), is delivering an early gift for holiday travelers and is announcing nonstop service between Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) beginning December 15, 2021. Flair is the only airline offering non-stop service on the route this holiday season. The new route with Flair’s signature low fares will be available for purchase today at flyflair.com.

“We see a vibrant future filled with opportunities as we expand and bring nonstop service between the Greater Toronto Area and the Coachella Valley,” says Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “Our low fares and nonstop routes are changing the travel game for Canadians. We cannot wait to bring more travelers to these popular destinations. Our low fares mean more opportunities for adventure and warm weather this winter. Travelers can explore the local festivals, sporting events, outdoor activities or relax poolside. Palm Springs is an excellent destination for Canadians to choose for an affordable winter escape.”

“The city is delighted Flair Airlines has added Toronto to its itinerary of routes flying in and out of PSP,” said Mayor Christy Holstege. “We are excited to welcome Canadians from both coasts to sunny Palm Springs and we thank Flair Airlines for its continued investment in Palm Springs International Airport.”

“We are excited to welcome Flair Airlines and the new nonstop service from Toronto during our beautiful sunny winters,” said Visit Greater Palm Springs President & CEO Scott White. “With the return of our world-class events like Modernism Week, the American Express Golf Tournament, the BNP Paribas Open, and Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, there is no better time to find your oasis in Greater Palm Springs.”

Flair’s Toronto-Palm Springs route will be twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The route will coincide with previously announced transborder service to Palm Springs from Vancouver and Edmonton which also begins this Fall. With the addition of this route Flair now offers non-stop service to 5 US destinations from Toronto Pearson Airport including Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, and Phoenix-Mesa.

Flair’s rapid expansion continues as it takes delivery of new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, building toward its aggressive goal to disrupt the Canadian aviation industry with ultra-low fares. As Canada’s only true ULCC, Flair is proudly providing ultra-affordable fares to enable more Canadians to travel. Flair’s efficiencies and ultra-low-cost structure have allowed the airline to continue its growth and serve 18 Canadian destinations and 6 new destinations in the USA.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve cities across Canada and North America. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com