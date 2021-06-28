Log in
Flair Airlines Offers Over 1.5 million Seats at 40% Off, With Fares Available For Less Than $19

06/28/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
Edmonton, Alberta, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), launches its largest sale in Flair history today, with 1.5 million seats available at 40% off as part of it’s Canada Day Sale. With 20 Canadian destinations to choose from, there will be no shortage of travel options for Canadians to connect this summer and the low fares will drive tourism recovery across Canada.

“Flair is a different kind of airline, and we aren’t afraid to admit it,” says Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “For too long, Canadians have been forced to pad the pockets of two major airlines that have squeezed the Canadian market with their unreasonably high prices. Flair is disrupting the status quo and ensuring Canadians have access to affordable air travel. This sale is reflective of our promise and unwavering commitment to provide affordable, low fare travel to Canadians.”

Flair’s Canada Day Sale runs from June 28th, 10:00 pm MT to July 1, 11:59 pm MT. There are no blackout dates, holiday periods are included, and travel is available until March 26, 2022. Customers must use the promo code FLYTO40 when booking at http://www.flyflair.com.  

“Travel is essential. Canada depends on airlines to connect them to the people and experiences they love. Why should Canadians be forced to pay the price for limited competition and unfair practices? They shouldn’t, and with Flair in the market, they won’t have to. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this tremendous sale, and our everyday low prices, to get out there and explore more of Canada,” says Jones.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 20 cities across Canada. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com 

       


Jamina Kotak
Flair Airlines
780.887.9209
media@flyflair.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
