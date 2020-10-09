Flame Retardant Apparel Market | Growth in Construction Industry to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global flame retardant apparel market size is poised to grow by USD 902.10 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
Workers employed in the construction industry use flame retardant apparel to protect themselves from hazards such as fires, arc flashes, and electrical flashes. There is an increasing demand for flame retardant overalls from the construction industry due to the rise in residential and non-residential construction activities in countries such as the US, China, and India. Moreover, the growth in the construction industry is projected to increase in the employment of workforce that will result in the rise in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the form of flame retardant apparel. Additionally, stringent government regulations on PPE for employed workers will also drive the demand for flame retardant apparel.
Report Highlights:
The major flame retardant apparel market growth came from the industry end-users segment. The increased usage of fire retardant coveralls in industrial operations coupled with the fast expansion of certain end-user industries such as construction, manufacturing, and aerospace will propel the growth of this market segment.
APAC was the largest flame retardant apparel market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of different industrial segments and the rise in defense spending will significantly drive flame retardant apparel market growth in this region over the forecast period.
The global flame retardant apparel market is fragmented. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Cintas Corp., Eagle Technical Products Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this flame retardant apparel market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global flame retardant apparel market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Sale of PPE through E-commerce Channels will be a Key Market Trend
The sale of PPE through e-commerce channels is a rising trend in the market, and the vendors are anticipated to increasingly focus on e-commerce in the developed and developing countries like UK, US, China, and India.
Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist flame retardant apparel market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the flame retardant apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the flame retardant apparel market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flame retardant apparel market vendors
