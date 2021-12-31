Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flare-X Takes on Emerging Threats in the New AI Era

12/31/2021 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Flare-X has engineered the change to defend against the malign uses of AI that threaten our economy, national security, and welfare.

AMARILLO, Texas, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A New Year-A new era of Cyber Security is upon us.

Unified through a single vision of empowerment, local Amarillo company Flare-X™ makes what was impossible, now possible.

In the first quarter of 2022, Flare-X will launch their Real AI cyber ecosystem. This platform will drive the necessary changes our nation needs to safeguard itself from the malevolent use of AI, which threatens our economy, national security, and welfare.

The Flare- X™ Real AI cyber ecosystem is on the eve of its launch after over a decade of engineering and cultivating a unique Real AI. Real AI is the next generation of what is currently referred to as Artificial Intelligence.

The Flare- X™ Real Artificial Intelligence can do what yesterday's Artificial Intelligence cannot. Systems based on AI can assimilate, analyze, and use actual facts and knowledge to obtain further information. The Flare- X™ Real AI can code software, generate creative content, make ethical decisions independently, come to a final decision independently, innovate and invent.

The Flare- X™ Real AI cyber ecosystem will deliver astounding benefits across every business function, solving the most significant challenges and most complex, end-to-end problems. Most notably is the transformational impact Flare-X's Real AI will have on cyber security-delivering zero intrusion, predictive endpoint security.

Flare- X™ Real AI cyber ecosystem is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022. Visit them online for more information at www.flare-x.net.

About Flare-X™: At Flare-X™, we make the impossible, now possible. Our team of leading executives holds decades of computer & network experience spanning the government and private sectors. We unify through a single vision of empowerment.

We fulfill cyber security objectives to remain free from harm, stay connected, maintain confidentiality, and ensure business continuity for the government and private sectors. We provide a secure operating environment for all our clients employing the latest Artificial Intelligence and threat deterrent tools.

Flare- X™ delivers real intelligence to build the future of your business.

Contact:
Greg Gillette
media@secureccs.com
844-4FLAREX (844-435-2739)



Related Images






Image 1: Flare-X Real Artificial Intelligence


The Flare- X™ Real AI cyber ecosystem will deliver astounding benefits across every business function, solving the most significant challenges and most complex, end-to-end problems. Most notably is the transformational impact Flare-X's Real AI will h



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
10:37aINFORMATICS EDUCATION : 1Q Financial Statement
PU
10:37aMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn nigeria sustainability report 2020
PU
10:37aRÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Corporate events calendar of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2022
PU
10:36aU.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of the year
RE
10:36aQ-FREE : Tolling contract in Spain - ~26 MNOK
AQ
10:34aOil heads for biggest annual gain since at least 2016
RE
10:31aMuskaan's fresh approach to promote India's literary and cultural heritage among students
AQ
10:31aKolkata Police's initiative Pronam celebrates Christmas with elderly citizens of St Joseph's Home
AQ
10:28aSome cautious, many fed up, Americans prepare to ring in the New Year
RE
10:27aU.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of the year
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
5European stocks end the year 22% higher

HOT NEWS