Flare-X Takes on Emerging Threats in the New AI Era

AMARILLO, Texas, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A New Year-A new era of Cyber Security is upon us.

Unified through a single vision of empowerment, local Amarillo company Flare-X™ makes what was impossible, now possible.

In the first quarter of 2022, Flare-X will launch their Real AI cyber ecosystem. This platform will drive the necessary changes our nation needs to safeguard itself from the malevolent use of AI, which threatens our economy, national security, and welfare.

The Flare- X™ Real AI cyber ecosystem is on the eve of its launch after over a decade of engineering and cultivating a unique Real AI. Real AI is the next generation of what is currently referred to as Artificial Intelligence.

The Flare- X™ Real Artificial Intelligence can do what yesterday's Artificial Intelligence cannot. Systems based on AI can assimilate, analyze, and use actual facts and knowledge to obtain further information. The Flare- X™ Real AI can code software, generate creative content, make ethical decisions independently, come to a final decision independently, innovate and invent.

The Flare- X™ Real AI cyber ecosystem will deliver astounding benefits across every business function, solving the most significant challenges and most complex, end-to-end problems. Most notably is the transformational impact Flare-X's Real AI will have on cyber security-delivering zero intrusion, predictive endpoint security.

Flare- X™ Real AI cyber ecosystem is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022. Visit them online for more information at www.flare-x.net.

About Flare-X™: At Flare-X™, we make the impossible, now possible. Our team of leading executives holds decades of computer & network experience spanning the government and private sectors. We unify through a single vision of empowerment.

We fulfill cyber security objectives to remain free from harm, stay connected, maintain confidentiality, and ensure business continuity for the government and private sectors. We provide a secure operating environment for all our clients employing the latest Artificial Intelligence and threat deterrent tools.

Flare- X™ delivers real intelligence to build the future of your business.

Contact:

Greg Gillette

media@secureccs.com

844-4FLAREX (844-435-2739)







Related Images











Image 1: Flare-X Real Artificial Intelligence





The Flare- X™ Real AI cyber ecosystem will deliver astounding benefits across every business function, solving the most significant challenges and most complex, end-to-end problems. Most notably is the transformational impact Flare-X's Real AI will h









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment