Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Southern states still grappling with
widespread power outages and water-logged homes after deadly
Hurricane Ida faced new flash flood threats on Monday from
slow-moving rain and drenching thunderstorms.
Storms capable of producing two to three inches (5-8 cm) of
rain "in a pretty short period of time" were saturating New
Orleans and other parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, and were
expected to continue into the evening, said National Weather
Service meteorologist Lara Pagano.
The states are struggling to recover after more than a week
since Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike
the U.S. Gulf Coast, tore a devastating path of destruction and
crippled the New Orleans power grid. https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/why-hurricane-ida-crippled-new-orleans-power-grid-2021-09-04
The storm claimed at least 13 lives in Louisiana. More than
500,000 customers in the state remained without power on Monday,
according to the PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power
outages.
"Some of that (rain) will occur over soil that is saturated
by Ida, areas that are already sensitive, with any additional
heavy rain problematic and leading to flash flooding," Pagano
said.
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday said it was probing nearly
350 reports of oil spills in and along the Gulf Coast in the
wake of Ida.
President Joe Biden has approved disaster declarations for
Louisiana, which he visited on Friday, as well as for New York
and New Jersey, where he will travel on Tuesday.
The declarations qualify the states for federal assistance
for repairs and rebuilding after the intense flooding https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-mayor-declares-state-emergency-after-record-breaking-rain-2021-09-02
that also killed dozens in the U.S. Northeast.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Ida caused more than $50
million in damage in that state after the storm's
record-breaking rainfall of 3.1 inches (7.8 cm) per hour on
Wednesday, recorded in New York City's Central Park, sent walls
of water cascading through businesses, public transportation
systems and 1,200 homes.
Hochul said she had directed that $378 million in previously
awarded hazard mitigation funding from the Federal Emergency
Management Agency be devoted to supporting New York's
infrastructure against extreme weather.
Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey, and the Queens
borough of New York City on Tuesday to assess damage from Ida.
New York had 17 confirmed deaths from Ida, four in suburban
Westchester County and the rest in New York City. In New Jersey,
there were at least 27 confirmed storm deaths and four people
missing, a governor's spokesperson said.
Another large storm, Hurricane Larry, churned on Monday
about 715 miles (1,150 km) off the Northern Leeward Islands.
Predicted to remain out to sea in the Atlantic Ocean, Larry
was expected to cause "significant swells" along the U.S. East
Coast from midweek until the weekend, Pagano said.
"These swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and
rip-conditions so beach-goers are urged to follow the guidance
of lifeguards and local officials," Pagano said.
