Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Flash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida

09/06/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Southern states still grappling with widespread power outages and water-logged homes after deadly Hurricane Ida faced new flash flood threats on Monday from slow-moving rain and drenching thunderstorms.

Storms capable of producing two to three inches (5-8 cm) of rain "in a pretty short period of time" were saturating New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, and were expected to continue into the evening, said National Weather Service meteorologist Lara Pagano.

The states are struggling to recover after more than a week since Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast, tore a devastating path of destruction and crippled the New Orleans power grid. https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/why-hurricane-ida-crippled-new-orleans-power-grid-2021-09-04

The storm claimed at least 13 lives in Louisiana. More than 500,000 customers in the state remained without power on Monday, according to the PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages.

"Some of that (rain) will occur over soil that is saturated by Ida, areas that are already sensitive, with any additional heavy rain problematic and leading to flash flooding," Pagano said.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday said it was probing nearly 350 reports of oil spills in and along the Gulf Coast in the wake of Ida.

President Joe Biden has approved disaster declarations for Louisiana, which he visited on Friday, as well as for New York and New Jersey, where he will travel on Tuesday.

The declarations qualify the states for federal assistance for repairs and rebuilding after the intense flooding https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-mayor-declares-state-emergency-after-record-breaking-rain-2021-09-02 that also killed dozens in the U.S. Northeast.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Ida caused more than $50 million in damage in that state after the storm's record-breaking rainfall of 3.1 inches (7.8 cm) per hour on Wednesday, recorded in New York City's Central Park, sent walls of water cascading through businesses, public transportation systems and 1,200 homes.

Hochul said she had directed that $378 million in previously awarded hazard mitigation funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency be devoted to supporting New York's infrastructure against extreme weather.

Biden will travel to Manville, New Jersey, and the Queens borough of New York City on Tuesday to assess damage from Ida.

New York had 17 confirmed deaths from Ida, four in suburban Westchester County and the rest in New York City. In New Jersey, there were at least 27 confirmed storm deaths and four people missing, a governor's spokesperson said.

Another large storm, Hurricane Larry, churned on Monday about 715 miles (1,150 km) off the Northern Leeward Islands.

Predicted to remain out to sea in the Atlantic Ocean, Larry was expected to cause "significant swells" along the U.S. East Coast from midweek until the weekend, Pagano said.

"These swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip-conditions so beach-goers are urged to follow the guidance of lifeguards and local officials," Pagano said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19pSpot silver rallies over 10% to $27.31/oz, its highest since mid-june
RE
01:16pSpot silver climbs over 8% to $26.82/oz
RE
01:16pSouth African rand starts week stronger following U.S. jobs report
RE
01:13pSpot silver jumps over 5% to $26.16/oz
RE
01:00pFlash floods threaten U.S. Southern states deluged by Hurricane Ida
RE
12:58pDaimler presents new all-electric Mercedes
RE
12:45pMigrant families wary as El Salvador becomes first to adopt bitcoin
RE
12:40pDaimler presents new all-electric Mercedes
RE
12:30pVietnam's capital ramps up testing after extending COVID-19 curbs
RE
12:18pFTSE 100 Rises 0.7% Led by ITV
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
2Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
3Risk appetite is up
4European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
5Oil steady as Ida outages offset Saudi price cuts

HOT NEWS