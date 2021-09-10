Log in
FlexShares® ETFs - Dividend Declaration

09/10/2021 | 05:28am EDT
DIVIDEND DECLARATION


FlexShares ICAV (the “Fund”) wishes to announce the following details with respect to an interim dividend to be paid with respect to the following sub-fund:
Sub-Fund: FlexShares Developed Markets High Dividend Climate ESG UCITS ETF

ISIN: IE00BMYDBM76

Declaration Date: 09/09/2021
Ex-Date: 16/09/2021
Record Date: 17/09/2021
Payment Date: 29/09/2021

Dividend Rate: 0.1510
Currency: USD
Type: Confirmed


Please note that the above dates are in respect of the primary market of the Fund.
All dividend proceeds are paid in the Fund’s base currency (USD). The amount that is actually received by an investor will depend on whether the investor receives the proceeds in the same currency as the base currency of the Fund. If an investor will receive the proceeds in a currency other than the base currency of the Fund, then the amount the investor will receive will be affected by the FX rate at which the investor’s broker/nominee converts the proceeds.

If you purchased your investment on the secondary market (for example, on a stock exchange), please liaise with your broker/nominee. As a large proportion of the Fund’s shareholders are broker/nominees who hold the shares in the Fund on behalf of their underlying investor clients, it is up to the relevant brokers/nominees to ensure that the proceeds are distributed to their underlying investor clients in accordance with the contractual arrangements they have in place with their clients.
Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact FlexShares:

Tel: +44 207 982 1866
Email: EMEA_FlexShares@ntrs.com
___________________________
Director
FlexShares ICAV
09/09/2021


© PRNewswire 2021
