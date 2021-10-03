Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Flight Safety Foundation : Calls for Accelerated Global Deployment of Digital Health Certificates

10/03/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, Oct. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight Safety Foundation today called on the aviation industry, regulators and health authorities around the world to accelerate development of standardized and internationally accepted digital health certificates and to have them widely deployed within the next 12 months.

"Commercial aviation has begun the long, slow climb out of the travel trough created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but even the most routine international trip is fraught with confusion and frustration about acceptable documentation, testing requirements and the specter of quarantines, never mind the risk of fake COVID test results or vaccine status fraud," said Foundation President and CEO Dr. Hassan Shahidi. "To maximize passenger health safety we need a secure, globally accepted digital tool that enables travelers to upload and carry with them their vaccine status, recent test results or COVID-19 recovery status, and that will be recognized and accepted wherever they go," he said.

While dozens of airlines and countries have deployed digital health certificates and apps, the pace of adoption of these tools has been slow and uneven. The Foundation is concerned that as travel picks up, airlines, security personnel and immigration and border control agents are likely to be faced with a bewildering array of testing and vaccine documents to process.

"The only way the industry is going to be able to move forward safely and in a manner that instills confidence in travelers, aviation industry personnel, regulators and health authorities is if all the stakeholders pull together and prioritize development and adoption of these tools," said Capt. Conor Nolan, chair of the Foundation's Board of Governors. "We need solutions that are scalable, interoperable and that ensure sensitive information remains secure."

The Foundation recently published on its website "Guidance on Advancing COVID-19 Risk Mitigation in Air Travel," which includes recommendations on ensuring passenger health safety for air travel. Development of the guidance material was informed by the Foundation's Medical Advisory Committee.

About Flight Safety Foundation (www.flightsafety.org)
Flight Safety Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, international organization engaged in research, education and communications to improve aviation safety. The Foundation's mission is to connect, influence and lead global aviation safety.

Contact:
Frank Jackman
Vice President, Communications
+1 703.739.6700, ext. 116
jackman@flightsafety.org

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flight-safety-foundation-calls-for-accelerated-global-deployment-of-digital-health-certificates-301391220.html

SOURCE Flight Safety Foundation


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:45pTARGOVAX ASA : issues options to new member of management
AQ
12:44pFacebook does not believe it is a primary cause of polarization -exec to CNN
RE
12:43pCOSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL SINGAPORE : Lease Relating To The Grandstand
PU
12:41pWARREN BUFFETT : Exclusive-Southwest Gas nears Questar deal after Buffett lost out-sources
RE
12:31pFLIGHT SAFETY FOUNDATION : Calls for Accelerated Global Deployment of Digital Health Certificates
PR
12:16pTurkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation, Erdogan says
RE
11:46aBOX OFFICE : 'Venom' Sequel Feasts on Monstrous $90 Million Debut, Setting Pandemic Record
RE
11:38aDubai Expo revises worker death toll up to six, declines to say if more died
RE
11:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PYPL
GL
10:14aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 39
AQ
Latest news "Companies"