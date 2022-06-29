Flight delays, cancellations mar U.S. summer travel

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Persistent staffing shortages,
fewer flights and booming demand have cast a shadow on the busy
July Fourth holiday weekend and the entire summer travel season.
While the lifting of COVID-19 curbs and bottled-up travel
demand are translating into the strongest summer since the
pandemic for American carriers, frequent mass flight
cancellations are creating chaos for their customers.
U.S. airlines have canceled more than 21,000 flights, or
about 2.7% of the scheduled total since the Memorial Day holiday
weekend in May, almost double last year's rate, according to
flight-tracking service FlightAware. Flight delays are also
higher than in 2021.
Analysts and some industry executives don't see a meaningful
improvement before fall when travel demand tends to slow down.
On Tuesday, Delta Air Lines warned of another round
of disruptions during the July Fourth weekend when passenger
traffic is projected to be the highest since before the
pandemic. To mitigate the impact, it is allowing customers to
rebook their trip for free.
The Atlanta-based carrier has canceled about 5% of its
scheduled flights in the past two weeks due to staffing, weather
and air traffic control (ATC) issues.
The industry's struggle to ensure operational reliability
despite repeated assurances shows the issues, which hobbled air
travel last summer, have yet to be fixed.
Carriers are still grappling with staffing shortages after
letting go thousands of pilots at the height of the coronavirus
pandemic in 2020.
Now, they have been aggressively hiring, with both Delta and
United Airlines, for example, hiring 200 pilots a month.
Still, some industry experts expect a pilot shortage for
years because of limited training capacity.
"They have brought back people... but getting those people
to be productive in the operation is a very difficult task,"
said aviation analyst Robert Mann. "You can't just bring
somebody in off the street and put them to work. You have to
train them."
Staffing woes have made it tougher for the industry to ramp
up its capacity. U.S. airlines have slashed 15% of their summer
schedules, according to Airlines for America, a trade group.
To be sure, this is not just a U.S. phenomenon. Airlines
across the globe are battling a labor crisis, which is
threatening to restrict post-pandemic recovery.
"Airlines are flying planes that they can staff, not
necessarily the most profitable or most popular routes," said
Peter McNally, Global Sector Lead for Industrials Materials and
Energy at research firm Third Bridge.
LIMITED CAPACITY, LESS MARGIN
Meanwhile, air travel demand is surging despite growing risk
of a U.S. economic recession. Passenger traffic in the United
States has been averaging about 89% of the pre-pandemic levels
since the Memorial Day holiday, according to Transportation
Security Administration (TSA) data.
Airlines expect a further increase in the traffic this
holiday weekend. United Airlines estimates its passenger
volumes to be at 94% of the 2019 level. Budget carrier Frontier
expects to have the highest traffic in its history.
Robust demand and limited capacity are driving up both fares
and airline revenue. But with most planes operating near full
capacity, carriers have less margin to address flight
disruptions.
Industry experts say the high summer travel season tends to
be stressful for airline operations. But staff cuts at the
height of the pandemic have made the problem "more acute", said
aviation analyst Robert Mann.
BLAME GAME
American Airlines said it has added 12,000 new
employees in preparation for the summer travel rush. It is also
operating fewer flights than last summer.
Yet, its cancellation rate is higher than last summer. The
airline blames air traffic control and weather for its troubles.
"American's largest and busiest hubs have been affected,
which has a ripple effect throughout our operation," a
spokesperson for the airline said.
Frontier Airlines Chief Executive Barry Biffle also
attributed flight delays and cancellations to inadequate ATC
staffing and an increase in the Federal Aviation
Administration's (FAA) ground-delay programs, which is used to
regulate air traffic volume.
Biffle said there has been an up to ten-fold increase in the
program compared to 2019.
In a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
last week, Airlines for America said ATC's staffing challenges
are disrupting flights even in good weather. It asked the FAA to
ensure adequate staffing and to reduce airspace closures.
The FAA said it has added alternate routes, placed more
controllers in high demand areas, and increased data sharing. In
order to avoid airspace closures, it said no space launches have
been scheduled during the July Fourth holiday.
The agency, however, shot back at airlines for reducing
headcount during the height of the pandemic.
"People expect when they buy an airline ticket that they'll
get where they need to go safely, efficiently, reliably and
affordably," the FAA said in a statement.
"After receiving $54 billion in pandemic relief to help save
the airlines from mass layoffs and bankruptcy, the American
people deserve to have their expectations met."
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Diane Craft)