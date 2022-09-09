Advanced search
Flight searches to London from U.S. surge after Queen Elizabeth's death

09/09/2022 | 06:35pm EDT
Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies

(Reuters) - Travel startup Hopper said on Friday it had noticed a surge in flight searches to London from the United States following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death flight searches to London from the U.S. saw a 49% spike compared with the previous day, according to the company.

This comes at a time when the British pound is weak against the dollar making Britain an appealing tourist destination for people traveling from the United States.

Flight searches from around the world to London airports surged by 40% compared with the previous day, and jumped 41% compared with 3 hours before the announcement of the queen's death, Hopper said.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS