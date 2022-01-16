Flightradar tracks Djokovic's plane leaving Australia

The flight took off shortly before 11 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Sunday (January 16) from Melbourne and flew over the Victoria state into Western Australia.

Djokovic flew out of Australia after a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.

The Serbian player went to the airport in Melbourne just hours later. Federal agents escorted him and his team from the business lounge to the gate, where he boarded an Emirates flight.