Flightradar tracks Djokovic's plane leaving Australia

01/16/2022 | 11:16am EST
The flight took off shortly before 11 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Sunday (January 16) from Melbourne and flew over the Victoria state into Western Australia.

Djokovic flew out of Australia after a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.

The Serbian player went to the airport in Melbourne just hours later. Federal agents escorted him and his team from the business lounge to the gate, where he boarded an Emirates flight.


Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pU.N. mission in Mali grounds flights amid sanctions restrictions
RE
01:11pTexas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen -FBI
RE
01:09pFrench parliament approves vaccine pass
RE
01:05pTexas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen -FBI
RE
12:55pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF GHANA : Response to Bloomberg's Article on Ghana's Debt
PU
12:04pUK's Truss condemns 'act of terrorism' in Texas synagogue
RE
12:00pBiden to continue push for voting rights bill as he honors King's legacy
RE
11:49aMali's ousted president Keita dies at 76
RE
11:29aBritain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

