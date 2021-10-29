Flint & Genesee Education & Talent's ‘Kindergarten-to-Career' Support System Combats Labor Shortage in Genesee County, Mich.

As the national labor shortage looms on, Flint & Genesee Education & Talent is supporting area businesses by widening the pool of qualified job candidates in Flint and Genesee County, Mich. The key is to start young.

“We provide a continuum of services that prepare current and future job seekers for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Dr. Kimberly Leverette, executive director of Flint & Genesee Education & Talent, a division of Flint & Genesee Group and funded in part by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. “These programs expose students to different career pathways, support the development of soft skills and promote a college-going culture. They can be entered at any point.

“However, the sooner we connect with a student, the better.”

It all begins with YouthQuest, a research-based afterschool enrichment program that serves K-12 students. Through STEM projects, field trips and engaging activities that build upon the school day, YouthQuest prompts students to explore new interests and develop leadership skills. Recently, students have experienced everything from building robots to starting their own businesses.

Then, there’s TeenQuest, which is available to all high school students in Genesee County. Over the course of five weeks, students learn how to get and keep a job. Hands-on activities promote communication, goal setting and conflict resolution – essential skills employers are looking for. Participants also learn how to write resumes, prepare for interviews and open personal checking/savings accounts.

TeenQuest graduates are then invited to interview with local employers at the Summer Youth Initiative Job Fair, and hundreds go on to secure seasonal employment as a result. In a 2014 evaluation of TeenQuest, 80% of respondents had held a job since their participation in the program.

Flint & Genesee Education & Talent also administers Flint Promise, a last-dollar scholarship program that covers up to 100 percent of a student’s tuition. The scholarship, housed at the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, is open to Flint residents who graduate or earn a GED from a high school located in the city. Currently, 98 students are enrolled in the scholarship program at Kettering University, Mott Community College and University of Michigan-Flint.

“Individually, each program makes its own impact,” Leverette said. “Collectively, they grow the talent pipeline and create a support system that puts students on a pathway to success.”

