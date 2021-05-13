Flippa and Yardline Partner to Offer Embedded Financing Solutions for Buyers and Sellers

Yardline’s Capital-as-a-Service Platform Unlocks Range of Business Funding Solutions for Flippa Users

Flippa, the leading platform to buy and sell online businesses, has partnered with Yardline, a leading provider of Capital-as-a-Service (CaaS) technology for e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, and direct capital providers. The partnership enables Flippa to offer a range of easily accessible capital solutions, including acquisition funding, growth capital and seller solutions for online businesses.

Buyers on the Flippa platform can now seamlessly access acquisition financing of up to $1 million to acquire any online business listed with Flippa. Qualifying assets with an asking price or reserve price of $25,000 or more will be showcased on the platform, reducing the equity requirement for the acquirer, and attracting more confident buyers who have the security and capital to close the transactions.

In addition, business owners and sellers on the Flippa platform can also access up to $1 million in unrestricted growth capital directly from Yardline Capital to be used to fund inventory, invest in marketing or any related business purpose. The application process can be completed in minutes, and offers are typically made in one business day.

“The market to buy online businesses is accelerating, and our over 3 million buyers and sellers have welcomed the embedded capital solutions,” noted Blake Hutchison, CEO of Flippa. “With Yardline, we can now match qualified assets with qualified buyers, and streamline the exit and buying experience on the world’s largest e-commerce business transactional platform.”

“Providing ubiquitous access to capital using e-commerce platform data is our core strategic asset,” noted Ari Horowitz, CEO of Yardline. “Empowering entrepreneurs on the leading platform to buy and sell online businesses makes Flippa the perfect partner for our Capital-as-a-Service solution.”

About Flippa

Flippa is the #1 global marketplace to buy & sell digital assets and online businesses. It’s where online business owners meet to trade assets, from blogs to SaaS assets, apps, Amazon FBA, eCommerce stores and much more. Flippa helps micro and small business owners with its proprietary valuation and pricing tool, and programmatically matches the world’s largest buyer pool in both an on and off marketplace environment. Our mission is to provide a pathway to exit for every small business owner. To learn more, visit Flippa.com.

About Yardline

Yardline enables e-commerce sellers and businesses to thrive in the marketplace economy. Using proprietary technologies, data science-backed tools and industry-leading expertise, Yardline helps sellers improve operations, increase profitability and promote business growth on platforms like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and Shopify, while empowering marketplaces and other online platforms through its turnkey, embedded Capital-as-a-Service solution. Yardline Capital, a direct provider of growth capital under Yardline, provides access to flexible, non-dilutive growth capital of up to $1 million in as fast as one business day, helping e-commerce sellers on these platforms work smarter, grow faster, and live the entrepreneurial dream. To learn more, visit yardline.com.

