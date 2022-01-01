Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FloBeds Announces 20th Anniversary of Its Goldilocks Mattress

01/01/2022 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT BRAGG, Calif., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloBeds celebrates 20 years of delivering sleep around the world with Goldilocks comfort. Through snow, rain, heat, gloom of night or pandemic, the Dream Team at FloBeds.com has been delivering personalized latex mattresses to the sleep deprived worldwide. Newsweek said it about FloBeds in 2002, "Goldilocks was Right", this side is just right, and it will still be true in 2022.

This last year, FloBeds began making a hard maple slatted platform to replace the sturdy ponderosa pine foundations they have offered since 1999. (As always, they come with sturdy straight slats or flexible conforming EuroSlats.) They expanded the Fort Bragg latex warehouse. And they successfully fought their way through a tough supply chain collapse.

The year also brought a shade of reality to the flashy new arrivals to the online mattress business. Long story short: nothing takes the place of top-quality sleep ingredients (natural Talalay latex, organic cotton, organic wool, hard rock maple) and a total commitment to customer service.  As the General Manager Dewey Turner noted: "Where else can you find a company that helps a customer with a 19-year-old latex mattress adjust the firmness to make it just right?" 

FloBeds 2022 resolution is to bring renewed efforts in putting America to sleep and will not rest until its customers rest. And as always, the Dream Team reminds you: Your Dreams May Vary!

Contact: 
Dave Turner, President
FloBeds Personalized Latex Mattresses
707-964-5700
davet@flobeds.com
info@flobeds.com

Related Images






Image 1: FloBeds for 20 Years


review



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

FloBeds for 20 Years

FloBeds for 20 Years

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:36aChina ends 2021 with worst COVID week since taming original epidemic
RE
12:55aBilibili Hosts Annual New Year's Eve Gala "The Most Beautiful Night of 2021"
PR
12:40aSouth Africa's anti-apartheid veteran Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral
RE
12:30aStrikes started at most UPM mills in Finland – businesses still seeking to start negotiations with the Paperworkers' Union
AQ
12:28aOmicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square
RE
12:13aSWF and public pension fund assets hit record $31.9 trillion - report
RE
12:01aFloBeds Announces 20th Anniversary of Its Goldilocks Mattress
GL
01/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GIIX, NMMC, VGII Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
01/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CLAQ, ITHX, FOUN, IMPX Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
01/01Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CEI, BRBS, FVCB, FMO, BBDC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
2Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in ..
3U.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of t..
4SWF and public pension fund assets hit record $31.9 trillion - report
5Japan to help build Bill Gates' high-tech nuclear reactor in Wyoming -Y..

HOT NEWS