Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FloWater :, Maker of New-Tech Refill Stations, Sets Sights on Consumer Markets With Introduction of FloWater : in Aluminum Bottles

04/06/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

~Company Out to Break the Cycle of Single-use Plastic by Now Offering the Same Great Tasting, Advanced Filtration Water to Consumers On-the-Go ~

Recognized as one of America’s fastest growing companies, FloWater today announces its move into consumer markets with the rollout of FloWater in aluminum bottles. Since its launch in 2013, FloWater has dispensed over 330 million fills of water through its new-tech Refill Stations at thousands of locations nationwide and overseas—from the world’s best-known companies, hotels, gyms, and schools to TV and movie sets and at popular concert venues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005142/en/

FloWater in Aluminum Bottles (Photo: Business Wire)

FloWater in Aluminum Bottles (Photo: Business Wire)

With FloWater now available in aluminum bottles for consumers on-the-go, the Company expands its platform as a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic water bottles. An end-to-end solution for consumers, FloWater provides clean, great-tasting and trusted water with three proprietary products: Refill Stations where consumers work, rest and play, FloWater Faucet Filters for their homes and FloWater for consumers on-the-go in infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles, which will be available as a sustainable alternative wherever bottled water is sold or provided.

FloWater on-the-go in aluminum bottles utilizes a proprietary, advanced filtration and purification technology, including reverse osmosis, that removes up to 99.9% of all impurities, viruses, heavy metals and microplastics, while re-mineralizing and alkalizing the water. A coconut carbon filter ‘finishes’ the water, resulting in a clean, crisp taste.

The vast majority--76% of Americans--do not trust their tap water, which has led to a dramatic increase in the consumption of bottled water. With recycling rates for plastic water bottles declining, an estimated 35 billion plastic water bottles are ending up in our landfills, oceans and waterways each year, while increasing microplastic contamination in our drinking water and food supply.

“The entire consumer marketplace is rapidly moving towards responsibility without compromise,” says FloWater CEO and Co-Founder, Rich Razgaitis. “Just as the car industry is shifting from antiquated fossil fuels to EV and the centralized power grid is moving to decentralized solar grids, an identical shift is underway with drinking water. By moving to decentralized distribution, and environmentally-friendly alternatives, FloWater is building out a platform for providing the world’s best and most trusted water—anywhere consumers work, rest and play.”

FloWater has become the beverage of choice at popular concert venues like Coachella, Live Nation, at the X-Games and the U.S. Open of Surfing and for employees at America’s leading businesses, such as Google and Red Bull. The company has gained widespread acclaim during the pandemic for its work with schools to safely reopen with fully ‘touchless’ FloWater Refill Stations that replace archaic, communal water fountains.

For the retailer, FloWater on-the-go in aluminum bottles offers a superior-tasting and plastic-free water to resell without any loss of margin, while aligning the retailer with the consumer shift to mission-driven brands that provide environmentally responsible products without compromise.

FloWater on-the-go is available in 16 fl. oz. aluminum bottles and offered in both single and 9-pack configurations. Available for purchase now online at www.drinkflowater.com, FloWater on-the-go will soon be available at select retailers nationwide.

About FloWater

Recognized in 2020 by Inc. and the Financial Times as one of America’s fastest growing companies and honored by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea, FloWater is the world’s first company building a platform for delivering safe, great-tasting, and plastic-free drinking water for consumers at work, at home and on-the-go. FloWater is on a mission to transform an outdated distribution and delivery system for water—and to redefine tap water—while eliminating plastic waste. Today, some of the world’s best brands hydrate with FloWater, including Hyatt, Google, Red Bull, Play Station, Specialized Bikes, Microsoft, Club Pilates, Hulu, Urban Remedy, and O’Neill. FloWater delivers meaningful impacts for health and well-being, boosting hydration 200-500% while reducing the consumption of coffee and sugary beverages by 50%. Since the company’s launch, FloWater has saved over 330 million plastic water bottles from entering the environment and are on target to hit one billion by the end of 2022. For more information, visit www.drinkflowater.com and follow FloWater on Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aFoothills exploration inc. annouces compliance update
GL
09:30aWith OpenTab Release, Arryved Blends Technology and Human Connection
GL
09:30aAMERICAN WATER WORKS  : West Virginia American Water Surpasses State and Federal Water Quality...
PU
09:30aPushfor Investments Appoints New Officers
GL
09:30aChallenged Athletes Foundation Launches Virtual High School Adaptive Sports Program
GL
09:30aDCS Announces Client Purchasing Commitment
NE
09:30aRT Minerals Corp. Announces Drilling Underway at Link-Catharine Gold Property, Kirkland Lake, Ontario and Updates Drill Hole CA-21-01
NE
09:30aNGen Supercluster Members Deploying New Technology Solutions for Food Processing Sector
GL
09:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets see strong start to Q2
09:28aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A  : UK hasn't given up on May 17 return of foreign travel - PM
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Strong economic data lift stocks to record highs
3WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
4NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : SANTANDER : Upgraded to Buy by Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ