Floatel International Ltd: Contract Award1626768902

Floatel International Ltd: Contract Award

The Company is pleased to announce that Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda has awarded a contract to Floatel Victory to provide Maintenance and Safety Unit (MSU) services alongside Peregrino Floating Production Storage and offloading unit (FPSO) offshore Brazil.

The charter of the MSU is for six months with an expected commencement date on site in the third quarter 2021. Equinor has options to extend the charter after the firm period.

