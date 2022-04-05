Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Floating mines in Black Sea endangering grain, oil trade - officials

04/05/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships are docked in Black sea port of ODESSA

LONDON (Reuters) - The risk of coming across floating mines in the major Black Sea shipping route is adding to perils for merchant ships sailing in the region, and governments must ensure safe passage to keep supply chains running, maritime officials say.

The Black Sea is key for shipping grain, oil and oil products. Its waters are shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey, as well as Ukraine and Russia, which have been at war since President Vladimir Putin invaded his southern neighbour on Feb. 24.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of laying mines in the Black Sea, and in recent days, Turkish and Romanian military diving teams have defused stray mines around their waters.

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) union and the Joint Negotiating Group of maritime employers said they were trying to find ways to ensure that seafarers and their vessels don't become "collateral damage in the continuing conflict in Ukraine".

"We strongly urge governments to do all in their power to mitigate the threat and secure the safe passage for vessels trading near these conflict areas," said David Heindel, chair of the ITF Seafarers' Section.

"It is essential that the world's seafarers can continue to perform their duties safely and keep global supply chains moving."

Two seafarers have been killed and five merchant vessels hit by projectiles - which sank one of them - off Ukraine's coast since the start of the conflict, shipping officials say.

"The information available points to a clear threat to shipping and seafarers from floating and drifting mines in areas of the Black Sea," said a spokesperson with UN shipping agency the International Maritime Organization. 

NATO's Shipping Centre said in an updated advisory on April 4 that there were ongoing searches by national authorities for "mine-like objects" and that "the threat of additional drifting mines cannot be ruled out."

Last month, the insurance industry's Joint War Committee widened the high-risk area of waters around the Black Sea and Sea of Azov to include areas close to Romania and Georgia, which has contributed to underwriters raising premiums.

"If it transpires that there are significant numbers of live mines that exceed littoral state abilities to contain them, then JWC will move to reassess the listed areas," the Committee said in a separate note on March 31.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Jonathan Saul


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aSafe in Greece, Ukrainian children confront trauma of war
RE
08:18aKKR's bid for Telecom Italia deadlocked over due diligence
RE
08:16aAmazon secures 83 rocket launches for its satellite broadband network
RE
08:16aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
08:16aFloating mines in Black Sea endangering grain, oil trade - officials
RE
08:15aFrench markets wake up to Le Pen election risk
RE
08:14aBank of Spain lowers growth forecast, sees 2022 inflation soaring to 7.5%
RE
08:13aGM and Honda expand electric vehicle partnership
RE
08:12aRussia's foreign ministry says it will retaliate to spain's deci…
RE
08:12aSpain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats, foreign minister says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Stocks, oil, bond yields edge up ahead of expected new Russia sanctions
5Russian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions

HOT NEWS