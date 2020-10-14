Flogistix Collaborates with UrsaLeo to Deliver Digital Twin Technology

OKLAHOMA CITY and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flogistix, an oil and gas technology company, today announced a new collaboration with San Francisco-based UrsaLeo to develop and apply digital twin technology across its entire fleet of industry-leading vapor recovery, wellhead compression, and gas lift units. UrsaLeo is an enterprise software company that enables users to visualize operational data in a photorealistic 3D representation of their facility or product.



“Our collaboration with UrsaLeo will push our technology into the future and transform the way we deliver innovation,” said Mims Talton, President and CEO of Flogistix. “Software has played an ever-increasing role in delivering superior products and customer service. It is exciting to think of the ways we can impact operations with the use of digital twins.”

UrsaLeo and Flogistix are using Unity, a gaming development software, to create photorealistic virtual assets of their equipment. The virtual assets are then paired with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) data and machine learning to predict equipment or part failures and perform remote repairs. Flogistix also plans to use the digital twin technology when testing new technology and training fuel technicians and mechanics.

The technology will be available for use on mobile iOS devices allowing for more transparency and collaboration between Flogistix and their customers.

“With this collaboration, our team will help Flogistix further monitor and evolve the way users interact with the data they collect,” said John Burton, CEO of UrsaLeo. “Flogistix's enthusiastic adoption of Digital Twin technology improves operational performance, improves safety, provides an intuitive interface, and offers a digital command center for remote monitoring, sales and marketing, and also training.”

For further information, please contact sales@flogistix.com or Drake Andarakes, VP of Sales and Marketing drake@flogistix. com

About Flogistix

Flogistix is an oil and gas technology company that utilizes an engineered approach to help customers with their wellhead compression, vapor recovery, and gas lift needs. With more than 17 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Flogistix operates throughout most of the onshore producing basins in the United States. From the company’s manufacturing facilities in Pampa, Texas and Gillette, Wyoming, Flogistix supports 12 strategically placed service centers. This expansive service facility network allows Flogistix to deliver superior customer service and well optimization strategies. For more information, visit https://flogistix.com/ .