FlokiCoke to Launch Presale for First Reflection Floki Token and Coke Drink

The $FlokiCoke presale begins on December 18, 2021

Hong Kong, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) FlokiCoke, one of the first Floki meme token projects to work collaboratively with a manufacturer to produce Coke, today announced that its presale will begin on December 18, 2021.

FlokiCoke is different from regular meme tokens because this business will have tangible assets and generate real profits for investors. Profits from beer and NFT sales will be used to buy back $FlokiCoke tokens, further boosting the token price. The overarching goal of FlokiCoke is to assist with the adoption of cryptocurrency by increasing its appearance in mainstream media. FlokiCoke aims to be the most-known and most-used cryptocurrency in the soft drink industry.

FlokiCoke to Launch Presale for First Reflection

Floki Token and Coke DrinkFlokiCoke was built on the Binance Smart Chain. Twenty-six percent of the overall tokens have been set aside for presale. The total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 and the presale rate is 1 BNB = 430,000,000,000. A soft cap has been set at 300BNB with a hard cap at 600BNB. The initial market cap is estimated at $630,806. FlokiCoke will be listed on PancakeSwap.

FlokiCoke is also hosting a presale whitelist competition. There will only be 200 whitelist spots available, and there are eight different ways to enter. Visit gleam.io/JuS0g/flokicoke-presale-whitelist-contest for more details about the content and information on how to enter.

Why choose $FlokiCoke?

Contract audited

KYC verified

Doxxed team

Initial burn 50% token

Liquidity will be locked for two years

Auto-buyback built-in

Anti-whale contract design

Tangible asset

Before the presale, the FlokiCoke token was audited by InterFi, an independent, smart contract auditing firm. The token is KYC-certified by an independent auditing firm and has a KYC badge from the PinkSale. All team members are doxed to increase investor confidence, and the development team does not hold any $FlokiCoke. The team has committed to never hosting private sales.

Auto-buyback has been built into the smart contract function to automatically buy back and burn various amounts of $FlokiCoke upon the sale of any FlokiCoke tokens. Auto-buyback helps stabilize the token price, benefiting investors more than manual buybacks.

To assist with marketing, 5 percent of $FlokiCoke tokens have been reserved for airdrops, CEX and digital marketing. Additionally, 4 percent of every $FlokiCoke transaction is reinvested for marketing activities, allowing for a continual increase in the marketing budget. A consistently funded marketing strategy will boost brand awareness and attract new investors.

“FlokiCoke's meme culture is strong,” said FlokiCoke Founder and CEO Cody Lai. “Our community loves and lives for the memes, and we strongly believe that the only way to truly take cryptocurrency mainstream and ensure mainstream adoption is by leveraging the power of memes.”

For more information, visit flokicoke.com and follow FlokiCoke on Telegram, Twitter, Instagram and Github. Find out more about the presale at gleam.io/JuS0g/flokicoke-presale-whitelist-contest.



