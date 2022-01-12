FlokiMooni's Ecosystem is Heating Up: NFT Collection Launching Soon

London, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2022) - FlokiMooni's ecosystem is launching a NFT collection soon. Having been in the market for the last 2 months, FlokiMooni is ready to be a part of the major leagues. With over 18,000 holders, $FLOKIM's incredible growth and surprising online follower-base of 55k on Twitter and Telegram demonstrate the strength of the community that currently rests at 3 million market cap.

FlokiMooni has shown signs of flourishment in its endeavour to balance the hype of meme tokens with a strong use case. Varying from any meme coin that solely depends on its social media fans' loyalty, FLOKIM has set trail to be the next leading crypto competitor in the market which is largely renowned for its use case.

FlokiMooni is bringing to the market its idea of combining the attributes of meme tokens with actual utility. The Company reached it's all time high back on the 14th of November the previous year, with each FLOKIM being priced at $0.00000447. At present, it trades at $0.0000006152, with the all-time low being hit on October 26th, 2021, at $0.00000009372.

FlokiMooni is working to combine both the advantages of meme tokens and real application projects with the most modern capabilities within the crypto space to develop an entire defi ecosystem with a new play to earn NFT game called FlokiMooni World. The Company also intends to drop dex, launchpad and a rare NFT collection in the marketplace.

With respect to risk, the new crypto pros have taken it upon themselves to take the benefits that meme tokens propose, yet, refrain from compromising on utility.

Additionally, the announcement that FLOKIM is to hold an NFT metaverse, alongside the launch of their new game in the near future has gotten all users super excited. With many of their perks, early holders will be offered NFT airdrops as well. Those who decide to hold the tokens shall enjoy a 3% transaction fee as reward.

Furthermore, FLOKIM will soon be audited by INTERFI. With the official FlokiMooni website consisting of an abundance of data and whitepaper on it, developers are also widely incorporating Twitter, for announcements and sharing information with their rapidly growing fan base.

FlokiMooni is currently working on constructing their NFT collection and a teaser has been released with the announcement that the launch of the collection shall take place in the new year itself. Some preview has been already shared and the utility of the NFT in the 'play to earn' game is imminent.

To learn more about FlokiMooni, make sure to check out their social handles and website.

Coinmarketcap: Flokimooni price today, FLOKIM to USD live, marketcap and chart | CoinMarketCap

Website: https://www.flokimooni.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/flokimooni

Telegram announcement: https://t.me/Flokimooniofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/flokimooni

