Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Flokimooni Launches a Decentralized Platform with NFT gaming metaverse

11/06/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - Flokimooni Launches a Decentralized Platform with NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace , and a Dex & Launchpad platform. The project is derived from Shiba Inu's meme-based token. The members and enthusiasts of Shiba Inu are solely responsible for its creation.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/102296_flokimooni_550.jpg


Figure 1: Flokimooni Launches a Decentralized Platform with NFT gaming metaverse

The project has three flagship entities or goals namely,

A Dex and Launchpad

It would entail the creation of an exchange platform and launchpad for the promotion of diverse or new projects.

A Metaverse for NFT Gaming

The Flokimooni World is a Metaverse NFT game that uses the Flokimooni NFT's to earn rewards.

Marketplace Merchandise

There will be minting and release of approximately ten thousand randomized NFT's to the marketplace. Early community members will benefit from the genesis drop. Otherwise known as Diamonds Hands, the ERC-721 Formatted tokens are to be given to initial buyers and first airdrop receivers.

The token is decentralized and has DeFi features.

Stealth Launch

The project offered all investors an equal opportunity to participate after a week of social media advertisements or campaigns. The investors were not subjected to a pre-sale process that would have been somehow unfair. What this meant was that anyone could participate regardless of their status or experience.

Dedicated Management Team

The management is aggressively taking the project roadmap cautiously and with due diligence until its actualization. They are keen on embracing new emerging technological advancements to perfect the project. The stakeholders are a crucial component of the project, therefore; the management is working around the set timelines.

Community Focused

Unlike many other projects, a very strong community has been very instrumental in its fast take-off drives. The Community consists of diverse expertise, skills, and experience. There is no step achieved without the community's involvement.

The Roadmap

P1: Launching the website, Contract being deployed, Pancakeswap listing, Market the post launching, and 2000 telegram participants.

P2: The whitepaper, Listing on Coinmarketcap, and the targeted 2000 Token holders.

P3: Partnership engagement, launching of reward programs, Apple giveaways, and getting 10,000 token holders.

P4: Listing in CEX, partnering with major partners, bringing onboard celebrity/influencer, getting 50,000 token holders, and donating to charities/dog shelters.

P5: Launching of Dex, the establishment of launchpad platform, launching of genesis collection /NFT drop, Market place establishment, and release of game beta (play to earn).

Tokenomics

Below is a brief of how the token is utilized.

Fifty percent of the total supply will be burned whereas another 50% will be locked for a hundred years on the pancakeswap (LP). There will be a 10% of tax breakdown as follows, 6% marketing, 3% for Holders, and 1% for Liquidity.

-Pancake swap : https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x0f5351b9eaefd6687dff143de6ea5d01cb9c1205

Chart:
https://poocoin.app/tokens/0x0f5351b9eaefd6687dff143de6ea5d01cb9c1205

Contract address : https://bscscan.com/address/0x0f5351b9eaefd6687dff143de6ea5d01cb9c1205
Website : https://flokimooni.com
Twitter : https://twitter.com/flokimooni
Telegram : https://t.me/flokimooni

Media Contact -

Flokimooni
contact@flokimooni.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/102296


© Newsfilecorp 2021
