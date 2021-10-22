Log in
Flood risk discounts in the Danish housing market

10/22/2021 | 12:54am EDT
Flood risk discounts in the Danish housing market Economic Memo - October 2021 - No. 7
Authors Mirone, Giorgio; Poeschl, Johannes
Subject Climate; household balance sheets; Housing finance
Type Economic Memo
Year 2021
Published 22 October 2021
We investigate the effects of the risk of flooding on the prices of single-family homes in Denmark. Houses that are exposed to flood risk today, as well as houses that will be exposed to flood risk in the future due to rising sea levels, are priced at a discount.
Page Content

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
