STORY: In northern France, rescue crews helped evacuate residents from inundated homes in the town of Arques in the Pas-de-Calais department, a region that had flooded for the second time in two months after heavy rainfall.

Another 20-40 millimeters (0.85-1.7 inches) of rain was expected within hours, and a red alert indicated that the river Aa was close to breaking its banks.

And the city of Oldenberg in northern Germany, rescue workers put up temporary dams on Wednesday (January 3).

Local farmer Jens Roever said he and his family were asked to evacuate to a nearby secondary school but that he would never leave his farm and his animals behind.

The western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt are also affected by flooding following heavy rain in those areas.