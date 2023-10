STORY: At least 44 people were killed after a glacial lake burst its banks and triggered flash floods earlier this week.

The Lhonak Lake in mountainous Sikkim overflowed on Wednesday (October 4) after a cloudburst triggered torrential rains and an apparent avalanche, causing major flooding in the Teesta river.

Parts of the state are also experiencing fuel shortages, with supplies unable to reach the disaster-hit areas after the floods washed away roads and bridges.

Sikkim, a small Buddhist state wedged between Nepal, Bhutan and China, is home to about 650,000 people.