STORY: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the powerful storm to near Mexico's popular Cabo San Lucas resort city by late on Friday, though it should weaken before hitting the U.S. West Coast this weekend, nevertheless bringing dangerous rains.

"We have the first tropical storm watch ever issued for L.A. County, and Ventura County. So (it's) extremely rare... The last time there was a landfalling tropical storm was back in 1939," said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, California.

"We'll start seeing some outer bands of moisture showers and thunderstorms start building in from the east across L.A. County Saturday afternoon and evening. And then things really deteriorate across the area Sunday with peak impacts from Hilary, which will likely be a tropical storm at that time as it moves through the region Sunday evening through early Monday," added Munroe.

Hilary was moving west-northwest at nearly 12 miles per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of nearly 130 mph, after being upgraded to a Category 4 overnight, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hilary's heavy rainfall is expected to hit California, Nevada and neighboring Arizona following a record-breaking summer heat wave.