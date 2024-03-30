STORY: The aerial footage released on Thursday (March 28) showed people wading through flood waters and others evacuating residents with a canoe from a flooded home.

The cyclone killed at least 18 people and displaced thousands more, the country's disaster management office said on Friday (March 29).

Tropical cyclone Gamane, which crossed the northeast of Madagascar on Wednesday (March 27) and Thursday, displaced more than 20,000 people, the National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) said in a report. Three others were injured and four were still missing, it added.

Gamane made landfall north of Vohemar in northeast Madagascar on Wednesday morning with average winds of 150 km per hour and gusts of 210 km per hour, BNGRC said late on Thursday.