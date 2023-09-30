Almost eight inches of rain fell in some parts of the most populous city in the U.S.
Another few inches could fall in the region before the storm system pushed out to sea later on Friday, forecasters said.
STORY: Video shared on social media shows water drained into the tunnels at Grand Army Plaza station and flowing down the steps towards the platform.
