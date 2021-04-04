Floods, landslides, kill dozens in Indonesia and East Timor

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Flash floods unleashed by
torrential heavy rains early on Sunday killed 23 people on
Indonesia's island of Flores, injuring nine more while five went
missing, as the tiny neighbouring nation of East Timor reported
three deaths.
At least 49 families were hit on the island in the east of
Indonesia's sprawling archipelago, Raditya Jati, a spokesman for
disaster management agency BNPB, said in a statement.
"Dozens of houses were buried in mud in Lamanele village...
residents' houses washed away by the flood," Raditya said,
referring to the eastern part of Flores.
On Adonara island to the east of Flores, a bridge collapsed
and rescuers were battling heavy rain, strong wind and waves, he
added.
In neighbouring East Timor, a two-year-old child was among
at least three people killed in a landslide on the outskirts of
the capital, Dili, a Reuters witness said, although there was no
official toll of casualties or deaths.
Power supplies were cut and the presidential palace was
flooded as heavy rain and strong winds have lashed Dili since
late on Saturday.
Civil protection officials in East Timor could not
immediately be reached for comment. Social media posts showed
collapsed buildings and vehicles submerged by flash floods.
More bitter weather threatens.
Indonesia’s weather agency said a tropical cyclone was
approaching the Savu Straits between the southern part of Nusa
Tenggara province and East Timor's north coast, warning that it
could bring yet more rain, waves and winds.
(Reporting by Tabita Diela, Nelson Da Cruz in Dili; Writing by
Fathin Ungku; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)